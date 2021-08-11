VIDEO: Tired of traffic? Here’s how to zipper merge properly

With road construction projects slowing down traffic on the already busy U.S. Highway 40 in Steamboat Springs, the Colorado Department of Transportation asks drivers to properly merge using the zipper merge technique. Traffic experts agree it’s the best way to combine lanes — it keeps traffic flowing and alleviates headaches.

Still, people either disregard the method completely or just aren’t informed on how to successfully complete the merge. So, here’s a quick, simple explanation of how and when to perform a zipper merge.

(Hint: Don’t merge early! Take turns! Be polite!)

Here’s how the zipper merge works: When there is a lane closure ahead, drivers should continue to drive in both lanes equally. Just before the lane ends, cars should take turns filling in the open lane carefully and resume full speed. In a zipper merge, please be respectful of those who wait to merge until just before the lane ends; they are doing it correctly.

