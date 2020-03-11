VIDEO: Steamboat officer, road crew on side of road almost struck by passing vehicle

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Steamboat Springs Police Department officer was nearly struck last weekend by a passing vehicle, according to city of Steamboat Springs officials.

Video captured from a Steamboat officer’s patrol car shows a recent model SUV traveling along South Lincoln Avenue abruptly change lanes and nearly travel off the roadside. The officer was standing in the path of the vehicle on the shoulder of the road along with a crew working the scene of a car crash.

The vehicle returned to the right lane just before nearly hitting a tow truck. It then almost careened into a vehicle traveling in the left lane.

The city reminds drivers it is the law that motorists slow down and move over when there are emergency or road crews pulled to the roadside.

“In a small town like ours, we’re never in that much of a hurry,” said a post on the city’s Facebook page.