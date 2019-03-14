VIDEO: Steamboat girls tennis hosts big tournament

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Spring sports are officially in full swing for Routt County teams. Despite cancellations for the Steamboat Springs girls soccer and boys lacrosse teams this week, there are still a number of teams that will travel this weekend.

The Steamboat, Hayden and Soroco track teams will be in Rifle for their first meets while girls lacrosse travels to Durango and Telluride for away games. The girls soccer team travels to Battle Mountain while the boys lacrosse team will enjoy a weekend off. The Steamboat girls tennis team will host competition on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, March 15

Steamboat girls lacrosse at Durango, 5 p.m.

Steamboat girls tennis vs. Aspen, Centaurus, Vail Mountain, Golden, Glenwood Springs, TBD

Hayden, Soroco and Steamboat track and field at Rifle Invite, 9 a.m.

Recommended Stories For You

Saturday, March 16

Steamboat girls lacrosse at Telluride, 11 a.m.

Steamboat girls soccer at Battle Mountain, 1 p.m.

Steamboat girls tennis vs. Aspen, Centaurus, Vail Mountain, Golden, Glenwood Springs, TBD