VIDEO: Steamboat firefighters train for gas-fueled fire
Members of Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue work through a training exercise Wednesday morning designed to simulate the procedures used to shut off a gas valve during an active fire. Firefighters use the water as a shield from the heat of the flames in order to reach the shut-off and stop the gas from leaking. If firefighters were simply to extinguish the flames when a gas line is a free slowing fire it causes a dangerous situation where gas continues to leak until it builds up. In most cases, it will find another ignition source result in a large gas explosion.
