 VIDEO: Snowy day in Steamboat

VIDEO: Snowy day in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Several inches of snow fell Wednesday afternoon in Steamboat Springs, where a winter weather advisory is in effect into the evening. As much as 5 to 9 inches is expected to accumulate at Steamboat Resort.

