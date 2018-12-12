VIDEO: Snowy day in Steamboat Christina GrantDecember 12, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) Christina GrantDecember 12, 2018STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Several inches of snow fell Wednesday afternoon in Steamboat Springs, where a winter weather advisory is in effect into the evening. As much as 5 to 9 inches is expected to accumulate at Steamboat Resort. Share Tweet Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Trending In: NewsFormer Moffat County High School teacher, coach, acquitted on child sexual exploitation charges2 Craig residents face distribution charges after being caught with suspected meth in Routt CountySheraton transition expected to impact food services next summerLetter: No need for Steamboat over-capacity schools
