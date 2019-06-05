VIDEO: Osprey lands at Steamboat Springs Airport

A Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey, out of the Cannon Air Force Base in New Mexico, takes off from the Steamboat Springs Airport on Monday afternoon after making a stop here to refuel while on a training excursive. The Osprey is an American multi-mission, tilt-rotor military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing and short takeoff and landing capabilities. It is designed to combine the functionality of a conventional helicopter with the long-range, high-speed cruise performance of a turboprop aircraft.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — On Monday a U.S. Air Force V-22 Osprey from the Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico, landed at the Steamboat Springs Airport as part of a training mission in the area.

The aircraft is an American multi-mission, tilt-rotor military aircraft with both vertical takeoff and landing and short takeoff and landing capabilities. Ospreys are primarily used to move troops from one place to another.

The aircraft was in Steamboat Springs for less than one hour for refueling before departing the airport and flying over Steamboat Springs prior to continuing its training mission.