Video: Fly above the Yampa River, Flat Tops, Dinosaur
EcoFlight and Friends of the Yampa took Steamboat Pilot & Today on an aerial tour of Northwest Colorado last week, getting a unique perspective on the entire ecosystem.
“One thing I always takeaway from these flights is, wow, such an amazing river,” said Lindsey Marlow, executive director of friends of the Yampa
The flights are meant to give people that same appreciation for the river Marlow has, with the plane serving as a platform that offers a unique perspective to educate and advocate about the environment and landscape issues.
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.
https://youtu.be/1GGQ3tVIivM