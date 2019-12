Members of a National Guard unit, stationed in Salt Lake City, land a Black Hawk helicopter Tuesday morning at the Steamboat Springs Airport before heading north to Wyoming.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Members of a National Guard unit, stationed in Salt Lake City, Utah, landed their Black Hawk helicopters Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Steamboat Springs Airport before heading north to Wyoming.

This video was taken by Mike Lane, public information officer for the city of Steamboat Springs.