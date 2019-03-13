 VIDEO: A snowy day in Steamboat Springs | SteamboatToday.com

VIDEO: A snowy day in Steamboat Springs

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A March blizzard hammered Colorado’s eastern plains with wind and heavy snow Wednesday. Here in Steamboat Springs, it was a regular ol’ snow day despite road closures surrounding the area.

Read more

LIVE UPDATES: March blizzard closes US Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass

Storms expected to pummel Colorado on Wednesday making travel ‘impossible,’ powder day imminent

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.