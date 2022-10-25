Veterans Yoga Project weeklong fundraising event coming to Steamboat

Next month, The Veterans Yoga Project will hold its ninth annual Veterans Gratitude Week fundraising event to support the veteran community, especially those struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other trauma-related issues.

“In working with the veteran community, I’ve witnessed firsthand how important yoga and meditation practice is for vets dealing with PTS(D),” said Dr. Daniel Libby, a clinical psychologist and CEO of VYP. “The success I’ve seen is the reason I created the Veterans Yoga Project and it’s the reason why we’re on a mission to bring yoga and mindfulness to vets who need it.”

Locally, Yampa Valley resident Val Brainerd will host two donation-based, all-level, chair-optional yoga classes. The first will be an in-person class from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. at STARS Ranch, 35465 U.S. Highway 40, Steamboat Springs. The second class will take place online from 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Veterans Gratitude Week encourages yoga studios, instructors and communities across the country to host donation-based classes or fundraising events. Since 2014, the weeklong event has grown to host 2,542 classes in all 50 states, as well as raise $510,000 for veterans, military families and their communities.

“Less than 1% of Americans have served their country,” Libby said. “Participating in Veterans Gratitude Week is more than just thanking a veteran for their service, it’s a tangible way to give back to those who have sacrificed in service to our country.”

For more, VeteransYogaProject.org/VGW .