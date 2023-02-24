Veteran artist to discuss his work at Steamboat Art Museum

Sculptor Michael Naranjo will visit Steamboat Art Museum to talk his life and work on Wednesday, March 1.

Steamboat Art Museum/Courtesy

Steamboat Art Museum is hosting an evening with sculptor Michael Naranjo at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in conjunction with its current exhibit, “The New West: The Rise of Contemporary Indigenous and Western Art.”

During the presentation, Naranjo will speak about his development to becoming an artist. He grew up in New Mexico and began to get familiar with clay while helping his mother. He later enrolled in the Institute of American Indian Arts before transferring schools and then dropping out. Since he was no longer a student, he was drawn into the Army in 1967. Naranjo is a Vietnam veteran who lost his eyesight and most of the use of his right hand during an ambush.

He is now a sculpture and relies on his left hand and memories to craft his work. Admission is free but the event requires registration at steamboatartmuseum.org .