Veteran artist to discuss his work at Steamboat Art Museum
Steamboat Art Museum is hosting an evening with sculptor Michael Naranjo at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, in conjunction with its current exhibit, “The New West: The Rise of Contemporary Indigenous and Western Art.”
During the presentation, Naranjo will speak about his development to becoming an artist. He grew up in New Mexico and began to get familiar with clay while helping his mother. He later enrolled in the Institute of American Indian Arts before transferring schools and then dropping out. Since he was no longer a student, he was drawn into the Army in 1967. Naranjo is a Vietnam veteran who lost his eyesight and most of the use of his right hand during an ambush.
He is now a sculpture and relies on his left hand and memories to craft his work. Admission is free but the event requires registration at steamboatartmuseum.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.