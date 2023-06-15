‘Very Vaudeville’ variety show coming Sunday at Perry-Mansfield

The Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp’s upcoming performance, “Very Vaudeville,” will take the stage at 8 p.m. Sunday.

The performance is billed as a spirited and touching tribute to the rich tradition of variety show entertainment, and it will be outside the pavilion at 40755 County Road 36. With that, attendees are being reminded to bring a camp chair or blanket.

The show will featuring Perry-Mansfield faculty and counselors, and bring a blend of dance, comedy and music with each act conveying a different emotion and storyline.

“Early in Perry-Mansfield’s history the Portia Mansfield Dancers participated in the Vaudeville Circuit,” Executive Director Joe Haines said. “We are excited to rekindle that performance concept with ‘Very Vaudeville’ this summer.”

“Very Vaudeville” promises to be an enchanting night full of laughter, stirring performances, and heartwarming moments. Tickets are available at Perry-mansfield.org .