Vertical Arts promotes Sarah Tiedeken to partner and owner

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Sarah Tiedeken O’Brien has been promoted to partner and owner of Vertical Arts, a Steamboat Springs-based architecture, interior design and landscape architecture firm. The 32-year-old joins founder and owner Brandt Vanderbosch to lead the company in both residential and commercial projects throughout Steamboat Springs, Routt County and the Rocky Mountain West.

O’Brien’s design influence can be seen in local projects such as a Park Place home featured on this month’s cover of Luxe Magazine, the Deer Park Road Corporation building interiors and a modern Boulder Ridge residence featured in Denver Life + Home.

“Sarah has unlimited energy and glow, leadership and communication skills,” Vanderbosch said in a news release. “She has a passion for design with a good balance of technical and project management. She is willing to take on any task without fear from start to finish.”

Since starting at Vertical Arts in 2011, the 32-year-old has climbed the ranks from entry-level employee to project architect and interior designer and now the youngest member of the executive team. During her time at Vertical Arts, O’Brien has managed architectural details and upfront coordination and became an integral part of the creative interior design process handling fixed finishes and furnishings.

As a team leader, she works closely with internal and external teams and assists in supervising staffing, budget and scheduling.

Now as a partner and owner, O’Brien will join Vanderbosch in leading and directing the future of Vertical Arts. She also leads the company’s marketing department.

Outside of the office, O’Brien is active in the Steamboat community, managing AIA continuing education, serving as captain of the women’s rugby team and participating in Steamboat Dance Theatre each year.