Vehicles stolen, one robbed, then found stuck in field outside Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies are reminding residents to keep their vehicles locked after two were stolen and one broken into in Milner on Friday.

One vehicle was stolen from the 21300 block of U.S. Highway 40 in Milner, about 10 miles west of Steamboat Springs, according to crime records. The second vehicle was stolen from the 38800 block of Main Street. Both vehicles were unlocked and the keys were left in the ignition, according to Cpl. Aaron Arsenault with the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies later found one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, in the middle of a field a few miles outside of Milner.

“They had driven it into a pasture area and got it stuck in the snow,” Arsenault said.

The second vehicle is still missing. Law enforcement agencies in Routt and neighboring counties have been notified, according to Arsenault. He described the vehicle as a dark grey 2014 Honda CRV.

Deputies received a report of a third vehicle, a pickup truck, which had been robbed in the Milner mobile home park. Items valued at about $1,500 were stolen, Arsenault said, including a stereo and parts.

Deputies believe the crimes are tied together, he said. An investigation is ongoing. The news comes one month after Milner residents reported a string of vehicle break-ins, resulting in the theft of more than $1,000 in cash.

In light of these incidents, Arsenault urges residents to keep their vehicles secured and free of valuables.

“We all think we live in a safe community here in the mountains, but there are people out there targeting unlocked vehicles,” he said.

