Vehicle lost not stolen: The Record for Thursday, Feb. 11

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

8:21 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report from a resident in the 1500 block of Thistlebrook Lane who said she believed she had a package stolen from her residence, as the delivery company told her it had been delivered, but she did not see it. The package was delivered the next day.

6:03 p.m. Officers received a call about a driver with a Texas license plate swerving down Lincoln Avenue. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

9:17 p.m. Officers received a call about customers not social distancing inside a restaurant in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. When officers arrived, they found everyone was following public health rules.

9:20 p.m. Officers received a call from a man in the 2000 block of Central Park Drive who believed his car was stolen because he could not find it in the parking lot. The man later called back to say he found the vehicle.

10:45 p.m. Officers received a call about a verbal fight between neighbors in the 400 block of Mountain Village Circle. The fight later became physical, and one man was arrested for third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Department firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.