Vehicle flies off County Road 16 into Yampa River

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

A vehicle drove off County Road 16 and ended up in the Yampa River just upstream of Stagecoach Reservoir Saturday morning, March 18.

A Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk flew about 65 feet off the road into the river near the intersection of County Road 16 and County Road 14, according to Oak Creek Fire Protection District Chief Brady Glauthier.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the dog in the vehicle was deemed OK.

Responders are assuming the oil and all other fluids have leaked out and have set up oil booms and pads underneath the vehicle to collect oil.