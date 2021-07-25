Vehicle fire: The Record for Saturday, July 24

Saturday, July 24, 2021

7:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a vehicle crash on the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. There were no injuries.

8:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass on U.S. Highway 40.

9:06 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to the 700 block of Yampa Street to investigate a report of potential criminal mischief.

10:39 a.m. Officers responded to the corner of Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue after a driver returned to find damage to their vehicle.

1:32 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle near the 2500 block of Copper Ridge Road.

6:29 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a complain about a vehicle near the corner of Routt County Road 14C and 14E.

8:11 p.m. Officers were called to near the 2000 block of Ranch Road to trespass someone from the pool.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.