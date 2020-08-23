Vehicle fire: The Record for Saturday, Aug. 22

Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a car playing loud music in a parking lot in the 100 block of Mountain Village Circle. The vehicle left before officers arrived.

1:52 a.m. Officers were called to a report of intoxicated people at a college in the 1400 block of Bob Adams Drive. Police issued citations for underage drinking.

12:47 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle on fire at U.S. Highway 40 and Routt County Road 51A in Hayden.

10:13 a.m. Police received a report of someone losing a wallet somewhere along the Yampa River Core Trail.

2:11 p.m. A van speeding and driving aggressively at South Lincoln Avenue and Mount Werner Road was reported to police.

5:53 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza. A man was arrested for harassment, stalking and violating protection orders after an argument with a neighbor escalated.

7:07 p.m. Officers received a report of a vehicle that hit a park vehicle in the 700 block of Yampa Street then drove away.

11:20 p.m. Officers were called to two bikes stolen between 8 and 11 p.m. outside a restaurant in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

Total incidents: 60

Steamboat officers had 28 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

