Vehicle fire in North Routt: The Record for Sunday, August 1

Sunday, August 1, 2021

3:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a noise complaint near the 900 block of Mill Run Court.

8:05 a.m. Officers were called to the 2500 block of Apres Ski Way after receiving a report of a bear in the area.

10:39 a.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a reported vehicle fire near the corner of U.S. Forest Service Roads 413 and 414 near Clark.

10:54 a.m. Officers received a report of a vehicle suspected to be stolen near the corner of Oak and Eighth streets in downtown Steamboat.

10:56 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near mile marker 3 on Routt County Road 42.

7:49 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of an illegal burn near the 200 block of James Street.

8:59 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a fight near the 200 block of Anglers Drive.

Total incidents: 52

• Steamboat officers responded to 30 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.