Vehicle fire in Hayden: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 27
Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021
8:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about an animal in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, near River Queen Park.
12:39 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.
1:12 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the corner of West Jefferson Avenue and North Second Street in Hayden.
3:04 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a potentially suspicious incident near the 2200 block of Bear Drive.
3:56 p.m. Officers were called to Gondola Square off Mount Werner Circle due to a drunk pedestrian.
9:18 p.m. Officers were called with a complaint about a vehicle near the corner of Downhill Drive and Lincoln Avenue on the west side of Steamboat Springs.
8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the 39000 block of Routt County Road 33.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.
• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
