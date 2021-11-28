Vehicle fire in Hayden: The Record for Saturday, Nov. 27

Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021

8:25 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about an animal in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue, near River Queen Park.

12:39 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.

1:12 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle fire on the corner of West Jefferson Avenue and North Second Street in Hayden.

3:04 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a potentially suspicious incident near the 2200 block of Bear Drive.

3:56 p.m. Officers were called to Gondola Square off Mount Werner Circle due to a drunk pedestrian.

9:18 p.m. Officers were called with a complaint about a vehicle near the corner of Downhill Drive and Lincoln Avenue on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle collision in the 39000 block of Routt County Road 33.

Total incidents: 45

• Steamboat officers responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 11 calls for service.

• West Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.