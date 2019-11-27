Vehicle doing donuts: The Record for Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

9:48 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a theft from a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

10:13 a.m. Police were called about another theft at a business in the 2500 block of Cattle Kate Circle.

10:27 a.m. Officers investigated a report of criminal mischief in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.

3:02 p.m. Police were called about a vehicle doing donuts at a parking lot in the 400 block of Howelsen Parkway.

3:27 p.m. Officers investigated a report of theft at a hotel in the 3100 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

4:10 p.m. Officers investigated another report of theft at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

4:20 p.m. A man called police to report his adult brother had gone missing and was last seen the previous day in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

4:50 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a truck that rolled over at mile marker 5 along Routt County Road 36. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

4:58 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters responded to another vehicle rollover at mile marker 8 along Routt County Road 44.

6:56 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious incident at a medical center in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 25 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had eight cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

