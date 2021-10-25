Vehicle complaint at Dry Lake: The Record for Sunday, Oct. 24

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021

1:53 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to near the corner of Athens Plaza and Chinook Lane in response to a noise complaint.

8:12 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an animal complaint near mile marker two of Routt County Road 14 near Oak Creek.

9 a.m. Steamboat officers responded to a call about wildlife inthe 2200 block of Village Inn Court.

12:23 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a vehicle collision with no reported injuries at the intersection of Routt County Road 129 and Main Street near Hahns Peak in North Routt County.

3:36 p.m. Deputies were called to the Buffalo Pass area following a complaint about vehicles near Dry Lake Campground.

5:32 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident near Steamboat Lake north of Clark.

7:09 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run collision in the 1500 block of Pine Grove Road.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 18 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.