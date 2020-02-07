Vehicle chain and traction law in effect for Rabbit Ears Pass due to winter storm

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Chains or alternative traction devices are currently required for all vehicles traveling on Rabbit Ears Pass due to severe winter conditions.

The state’s chain and traction law went into effect Thursday evening as conditions deteriorated along Rabbit Ears Pass, a stretch of U.S. Highway 40 from mile marker 136 south of Steamboat Springs to mile marker 154 near the Dumont Lake Campground.

Per the law, buses and vans with a capacity of 16 or more are required to use chains or traction devices, while passenger vehicles are required to have snow tires, use chains or be a four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive vehicle.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for the Steamboat area until 8 p.m. Friday.

Steamboat Resort has reported a total of 14 1/2 inches of snow in the last 24 hours. Another 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected to fall throughout the day Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.