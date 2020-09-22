Vehicle break-in: The Record for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

7:06 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear that got into some trash at a mobile home park in the 1300 block of Dream Island Plaza.

2:16 p.m. Police were called about a vehicle break-in at an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Covey Circle. No items were stolen.

5:54 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from the 1800 block of Ski Time Square. Someone allegedly removed the top to another person’s Jeep and hid it. The owner eventually recovered the top.

9:55 p.m. A resident called police about a stranger walking by the resident’s apartment building in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue. Officers did not take any action because the stranger was not doing anything illegal.

10:09 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of criminal mischief from the 300 block of South Second Street in Hayden.

10:52 p.m. Police were called about a drunken guest causing a scene at a hotel in the 1000 block of Walton Creek Road. Officers helped get the man to his room.

Total incidents: 54

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.