Vectra Bank, investing in the Steamboat Springs community

Vectra Bank employees are heavily involved in the Steamboat Springs community as volunteers. From left to right: Jessica Abate, Adam Wilson, Dona Armbruster. (Photo courtesy of Vectra Bank)

Vectra Bank Colorado operates by the motto “Big Enough to Count, Small Enough to Care.” This is a motto that the team at the locally managed, and operated, Steamboat Springs location takes seriously.

From sponsoring the Hot Air Balloon Rodeo to supporting projects like local housing issues, Vectra Bank focuses on giving back to the communities it serves.

“The last year has been challenging with access to our lobby limited for periods of time due to COVID-19, but our team continues to provide customers exceptional service and ensure that their financial needs are met,” said Adam Wilson, Market President in Steamboat Springs. “Our people and our team – they are the ones who truly make a difference for our customers.”

Investing in the Community

Vectra Bank makes it a priority to be involved in the community and works to help local nonprofits thrive. Through community reinvestment efforts, they offer lending, investment, and volunteer services to organizations that improve the Steamboat community.

Vectra is supporting the Sunlight Crossing project, which is working to address affordable housing in Steamboat Springs. Sunlight Crossing is located on the north side of U.S. Highway 40 near Sunlight Drive and is the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s third affordable housing project. Construction began in 2020 and will create 90 housing units for households earning 80 – 120% of the local median income.

Vectra Bank makes it a priority to be involved in the community and works to help local nonprofits thrive. (Photo courtesy of Vectra Bank)

Vectra Bank also supports other local nonprofits such as United Way, Women United, Lions Club, Steamboat Mountain Village, Rotary Club of Steamboat Springs and the Steamboat Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Members of the Vectra Bank team are also active members of other community organizations. Wilson is the VP of the Board of Directors for Routt County United Way. Michelle House, Branch Manager, is active with Steamboat Springs Ski Town Lions Club, and Teresa Luber, Branch Service Manager, is a tutor for local students through Women United. Other team members volunteer for United Way Day of Caring and help clean a one-mile stretch of highway that goes through Milner as part of the Adopt-a-Highway program.

Vectra is supporting the Sunlight Crossing project, which is working to address affordable housing in Steamboat Springs. (Photo courtesy of Vectra Bank)

Vectra Bank also offers fun events for customers and community members. In past years, the bank has hosted a popular chili cook off, and they’re hoping to bring it back this fall.

Complete Business Banking Services

Vectra Bank offers comprehensive banking services for businesses, with everything they need available underneath one roof.

“We start with the business, and we can also help the owner with their personal banking and their employees through our Employee Benefit Banking Program,” Wilson said.

Last year, as the team worked diligently to secure Paycheck Protection Program loans for many Steamboat businesses during COVID-19, they found the relationships they have built with their customers more important than ever.

Wilson believes that it is essential for business owners to have a good relationship with their banker, their lawyer, and an accountant.

“It’s important to have those professional connections in place when times are good. You don’t want to start building those relationships when you get into a challenging financial situation and suddenly need something,” he said. “We promise to listen to our customers, initiate contact, provide solutions, and build proactive relationships.”

Vectra Bank focuses on anticipating customers’ needs and finding the best solutions to help customers reach their financial goals.

Familiar Faces

Since Wilson joined the team at the end of 2018, he said he can’t count the number of times a customer has walked into his office and said, “the reason I bank with Vectra is because of your team.”

Vectra Bank’s commitment to its customers is also evidenced by the average tenure of more than 13 years among the team. They make every effort to get to know their customers, and it’s also not uncommon for the team to deliver a meal to a customer who is ill or in need.

They even encourage customers to bring their dogs in, as evidenced by the display of customers’ dog pictures on a board near the bank’s entrance.

Wilson said it was a major shift for both the team, and customers, when the pandemic forced the bank to reduce access to the branch lobby. Everyone missed seeing familiar faces.

“We’re excited that our lobby is open at full-capacity again and we can see everyone’s smiling faces,” Wilson said.