Vandalism turns out to be dry rot: The Record for Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019

6:20 a.m. An individual in the 700 block of Oak Street reported to Steamboat Springs Police Department officers that somebody had damaged their snowplow. It turned out to be dry rot on the tracks.

7:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, North Routt, West Routt and Oak Creek fire protection districts were called to a report of a structure fire in the 900 block of Lincoln Avenue in downtown Steamboat. Crews were called back several times throughout the day for hot spots and monitoring.

10:01 a.m. It was reported from the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue that a person was attempting to scam an individual claiming they had information on them and was going to share with all their contacts unless they paid them a certain amount. The person didn’t fall for it but wanted it documented.

1:34 p.m. A dog was left tied up and unattended in front of a business in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

4:10 p.m. Another dog was left tied up outside in front of a business in the 60 block of Ninth Street. The owner was issued a citation.

Total incidents: 40

Steamboat officers had 20 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 7 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.