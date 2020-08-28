Vandalism at church: The Record for Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint about fireworks exploding near Howelsen Hill.

1:25 p.m. Police were called about some vandalism at a church in the 700 block of Oak Street.

6:56 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 35100 block of Routt County Road 179.

9:15 p.m. Deputies were called about a suspicious incident in the 21600 block of Colorado Highway 131 in Phippsburg.

9:57 p.m. Police received a report of loud noise in a neighborhood in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive. It turned out to be two people having a lively competition to see whose dog could jump the farthest.

10:53 p.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle parked with its headlights on in the 10 block of Mountain Village Circle. When the caller told the driver to turn off the lights, the driver got upset and starting yelling. The vehicle was gone by the time officers arrived.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.