 Vance Johnson to headline sober Super Bowl party
Vance Johnson to headline sober Super Bowl party

Shelby Reardon
  

Vance Johnson, former Denver Broncos receiver will be in Steamboat Springs this weekend talking about addiction and attending a sober Super Bowl party at the Steamboat Christian Center.
Steamboat Christian Center/Courtesy photo

Former Denver Broncos receiver Vance Johnson is coming to Steamboat for Super Bowl weekend, speaking about addiction at four occasions and attending a sober Super Bowl part hosted at Steamboat Christian Center.

The SCC is hosting a safe, fun and substance free part at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, with free food, the big game, and a story of how Johnson overcame his addictions.

Johnson will also speak about mental health and overcoming substance abuse with youth flag football players at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at SCC and during church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, and at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

