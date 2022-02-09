Vance Johnson to headline sober Super Bowl party
Former Denver Broncos receiver Vance Johnson is coming to Steamboat for Super Bowl weekend, speaking about addiction at four occasions and attending a sober Super Bowl part hosted at Steamboat Christian Center.
The SCC is hosting a safe, fun and substance free part at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, with free food, the big game, and a story of how Johnson overcame his addictions.
Johnson will also speak about mental health and overcoming substance abuse with youth flag football players at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at SCC and during church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, and at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.
To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email sreardon@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.