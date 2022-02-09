Vance Johnson to headline sober Super Bowl party

Vance Johnson, former Denver Broncos receiver will be in Steamboat Springs this weekend talking about addiction and attending a sober Super Bowl party at the Steamboat Christian Center.

Steamboat Christian Center/Courtesy photo

Former Denver Broncos receiver Vance Johnson is coming to Steamboat for Super Bowl weekend, speaking about addiction at four occasions and attending a sober Super Bowl part hosted at Steamboat Christian Center.

The SCC is hosting a safe, fun and substance free part at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, with free food, the big game, and a story of how Johnson overcame his addictions.

Johnson will also speak about mental health and overcoming substance abuse with youth flag football players at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at SCC and during church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, and at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

