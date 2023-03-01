Valicenti Team to donate up to $1,000 for humane society animal adoptions in March
Marci and Zach Valicenti of The Group Real Estate are partnering with the Routt County Humane Society throughout March for an animal adoption event.
The Valicenti Team will donate $75 for every animal adopted this month, up to $1,000. The humane society said the funds will help the organization save more animals throughout the year.
“The Routt County Humane Society is so grateful for the generosity of the Valicenti Team, whose pledge directly impacts our ability to provide food, shelter, medical care and enrichment opportunities for the animals that pass through our doors,” said Elaine Hicks, executive director of the Routt County Humane Society. “The Valicenti Team gives back to our community in a big way, supporting a wide variety of nonprofits in our area.”
The nonprofit encourages residents to stop by 760 Critter Court and take home a fur-ever friend. For more information, RouttHumane.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.