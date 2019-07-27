Valet refuses to give car keys to intoxicated guest: The Record for Friday, July 26, 2019

Friday, July 26, 2019

1:46 a.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at a business in the 2100 block of Curve Court. They found a man sleeping inside a greenhouse and told him he had to camp elsewhere.

3:43 a.m. A bear got into a dumpster in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers issued multiple citations to businesses in the area for failing to secure their trash.

9:50 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters assisted a patient who was bleeding at a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court.

10:52 a.m. A resident called police about a delivery driver who came to his house playing music he did not like.

1:39 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a crash at mile marker 38 along Colorado Highway 131 near Yampa. A man traveling in a motorhome died when it rolled off the road and onto its roof.

3:03 p.m. A woman who was walking along the Yampa Valley Core Trail at 10th and Yampa streets saw a man appearing to masturbate on a nearby bench. She walked away, but he reportedly followed her with his penis out. Officers searched the area but did have a detailed enough description to find the man.

6:38 p.m. Police were called about a disturbance at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. A valet there refused to give an intoxicated woman the keys to her vehicle. She made a fuss, but the hotel ended up keeping her keys until she sobered up.

8:44 p.m. Someone lost their passport and wallet at a bar in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:42 p.m. Police received a noise complaint from the 2500 block of Daybreak Court, where a loud party was taking place. Officers told the people there to quiet down.

Total incidents: 76

Steamboat officers had 54 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.