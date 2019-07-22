Vail Resorts to acquire 17 new ski areas for Epic Pass with Peak Resorts purchase

Attitash Mountain Resort in New Hampshire is one of the 17 resorts Vail Resorts is acquiring in its stock purchase.

Photo courtesy of Vail Resorts

VAIL — The Epic Pass just got a whole lot more epic. Vail Resorts on Monday announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire 100 percent of the outstanding stock of Peak Resorts, Inc. at a purchase price of $11 per share, subject to certain conditions, including regulatory review and Peak Resorts’ shareholder approval.

Through the acquisition, Vail Resorts will add 17 U.S. ski areas to its network of world-class resorts. Located near major metropolitan areas, including New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City and Louisville, the resorts include:

Mount Snow in Vermont

Hunter Mountain in New York

Attitash Mountain Resort, Wildcat Mountain and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire

Liberty Mountain Resort, Roundtop Mountain Resort, Whitetail Resort, Jack Frost and Big Boulder in Pennsylvania

Alpine Valley, Boston Mills, Brandywine and Mad River Mountain in Ohio

Hidden Valley and Snow Creek in Missouri

Paoli Peaks in Indiana

“We are incredibly excited to have the opportunity to add such a powerful network of ski areas to our company,” said Rob Katz, Vail Resorts’ chairman and CEO, in a news relsease. “Peak Resorts’ ski areas in the Northeast are a perfect complement to our existing resorts and together will provide a very compelling offering to our guests in New York and Boston. With this acquisition, we are also able to make a much stronger connection to guests in critical cities in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest and build on the success we have already seen with our strategy in Chicago, Minneapolis and Detroit.

Mount Snow in Vermont will now be available to Epic Pass holders.

Brett Miller | Vail Resorts

“The ski areas within the Peak Resorts portfolio exemplify the spirit of our sport as well as our Company’s mission to provide an Experience of a Lifetime to guests,” Katz continued. “We’re thrilled to welcome the resorts and their employees into the Vail Resorts family and invest in their continued success.”

When the transaction closes, the 2019-20 Epic Pass, Epic Local Pass and Military Epic Pass will include unlimited and unrestricted access to the 17 Peak Resorts ski areas. Guests with an Epic Day Pass will also be able to access the new ski areas as a part of the total number of days purchased.

For the 2019-20 season, Vail Resorts will honor and continue to sell all Peak Resorts pass products, and Peak Resorts’ pass holders will have the option to upgrade to an Epic Pass or Epic Local Pass, following closing of the transaction.

Additional transaction details

The aggregate purchase price for all Peak Resorts common stock is estimated to be approximately $264 million — calculated on a treasury method basis — that Vail Resorts intends to finance through a combination of cash on hand, its existing revolver facility and an expansion of its existing credit facility. In addition, Vail Resorts will be assuming or refinancing Peak Resorts’ outstanding debt.

The acquisition is expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA of approximately $60 million in Vail Resorts’ fiscal year ending July 31, 2021, the first fiscal year with the full benefit of the synergies of the acquisition, with additional revenue upside in future years.

Vail Resorts’ annual ongoing capital expenditures are expected to increase by $10 million to support the addition of the Peak Resorts ski areas. After closing of the transaction, Vail Resorts plans to invest approximately $15 million over the next two years in one-time capital spending to elevate the guest experience at these resorts.

The transaction is expected to close this fall. The parties expect operations at all Peak Resorts ski areas to continue in the ordinary course of business. Upon closing, Vail Resorts plans to retain the vast majority of each resort’s employees.

