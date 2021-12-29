Vail Resorts now requiring masks on gondolas
Companywide directive handed down on Tuesday
Vail Daily
VAIL — Vail Mountain announced Tuesday that face coverings will be required on gondolas starting Wednesday, Dec. 29.
“Due to the recent spike and increased contagiousness of the COVID-19 omicron variant, we are taking additional precautions to help keep our guests, employees and communities safe this season,” said Vail spokesperson John Plack. “Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings on gondolas at all of our North American resorts.”
Eagle County instituted a mask mandate for indoor spaces on Dec. 22 as its incident rate remains the highest in the state, along with other resort communities like Pitkin, Summit, and San Juan counties.
As of Tuesday, Vail was not requiring guests to wear face coverings on gondolas.
Eagle County had recorded more than 1,800 cases in its weekly case incidence report as of Tuesday.
“While gondola rides are short and well-ventilated, our commitment to safety compels us to take further action to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Plack said. “We will continue to review our COVID-19 policies throughout the season based on the evolving nature of the pandemic.”
The latest COVID-19 variant is spreading fast in Eagle County, according to public health officials.
“As with all of our policies, our goal is for our guests to experience a safe, memorable and long season,” Plack said. “Thank you for your understanding and for your help in keeping our mountain communities safe.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vail Resorts now requiring masks on gondolas
VAIL — Vail Mountain announced Tuesday that face coverings will be required on gondolas starting Wednesday, Dec. 29.