Vail Resorts now requiring masks on gondolas

Crowds gather outside the Eagle Bahn Gondola in Vail on Sunday. Vail Resorts will begin requiring guests to wear masks on all of its gondolas starting Wednesday.

John LaConte/Vail Daily

VAIL — Vail Mountain announced Tuesday that face coverings will be required on gondolas starting Wednesday, Dec. 29.

“Due to the recent spike and increased contagiousness of the COVID-19 omicron variant, we are taking additional precautions to help keep our guests, employees and communities safe this season,” said Vail spokesperson John Plack. “Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 29, guests and employees will be required to wear face coverings on gondolas at all of our North American resorts.”

Eagle County instituted a mask mandate for indoor spaces on Dec. 22 as its incident rate remains the highest in the state , along with other resort communities like Pitkin, Summit, and San Juan counties.

As of Tuesday, Vail was not requiring guests to wear face coverings on gondolas.

Eagle County had recorded more than 1,800 cases in its weekly case incidence report as of Tuesday.

“While gondola rides are short and well-ventilated, our commitment to safety compels us to take further action to combat the spread of COVID-19,” Plack said. “We will continue to review our COVID-19 policies throughout the season based on the evolving nature of the pandemic.”

The latest COVID-19 variant is spreading fast in Eagle County , according to public health officials.

“As with all of our policies, our goal is for our guests to experience a safe, memorable and long season,” Plack said. “Thank you for your understanding and for your help in keeping our mountain communities safe.”