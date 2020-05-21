Vail Resorts announces plans to reopen in late June or July

Vail Resorts will open for summer operations in late June or early July.

Vail Daily

VAIL — In a Thursday email to employees, Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz announced the company’s intent to “have our lifts turning at all of our resorts by late June or early July.”

The email also stated that the company’s retail stores and lodges will be open in that time. That timeline applies to all the company’s North American resorts with summer operations and Australian resorts that are about to start their winter seasons.

The email also states that there will be no late-season skiing at Breckenridge, Heavenly and Whistler Blackcomb.

“As much as I would love to get a few last turns this season, we have made the decision not to reopen this spring,” Katz wrote.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“We know there would be tremendous enthusiasm to get back on snow one last time in North America,” the statement continues. “But we also know that enthusiasm would carry its own impacts, on us and on others — something we think will be more manageable in July.”