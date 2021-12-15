Vail Pass closed westbound, Highway 131 blocked due to snow, low visibility

A traffic camera operated by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows snow and low visibility on Interstate 70 near Vail Pass.

Colorado Department of Transportation

Interstate 70 westbound is closed at Vail Pass due to inclement weather, according to an alert from CDOT updated at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

I-70 westbound is closed from milepost 195 to 180 between Vail Pass and Vail due to high winds, poor visibility, and blowing snow. I-70 eastbound at Vail Pass had reopened as of approximately 8:15 a.m., according to the Vail Police Department.

Drivers in the area are cautioned to be aware of “snow with icy and snow packed spots,” according to the alert.

“Stay safe out there. Don’t drive if you don’t have to,” a statement posted to the Vail Police Department’s Facebook page reads.

Highway 131 is also blocked in both directions at milemarker 1 in Wolcott, according to an EC Alert sent at approximately 6:50 a.m.

U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions at Loveland Pass from milepost 222 to 229, according to an alert from CDOT updated at about 8:30 a.m. I-70 westbound is closed from Georgetown to the tunnel, also due to “adverse conditions.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Western Slope region until 8 p.m. due to “moderate to heavy snow” and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service.

“Travel will become be very difficult,” the advisory stated. “Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and lead to whiteout conditions at times.”

The heaviest snow and strongest winds are expected to occur early Wednesday morning with some snow continuing throughout the day and into the evening.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Commuters can call 511 or check cotrip.org for updates.

This article will be updated as road conditions develop throughout the day.