Vail Mountain serves Soroco first loss of season

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Soroco High School volleyball team traveled to Vail Mountain with a 4-0 record. The Rams fought hard in all three sets, but fell 3-0 to the Gore Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Not only was it the varsity team’s first loss, but it was their first conference matchup of the 2019 season.

The first set, which Vail Mountain won 25-21, featured the greatest margin of victory. The second set was slightly closer, 25-22, and the final frame was the tightest yet, falling in the Gore Rangers (2-1) favor, 27-25.

The Rams (4-1) next play De Beque on Friday, Sept. 13, at home.

Soroco volleyball Aug. 31: 1st at home tournament: vs. Ridgway 3-1, vs. Nucla 3-0, vs. Little Snake River (Wyo.) 3-1 Sept. 5: at Lake County, W 3-0 Sept. 10: at Vail Mountain, L 3-0 Sept. 13: vs. DeBeque, 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14: at Vail Christian Sept. 17: vs. North Park Sept. 20: vs. Caprock Sept. 28: Simla Tournament Oct. 3: at Hayden Oct. 4: at Plateau Valley Oct. 11: vs. Hotchkiss Oct. 12: vs. Paonia Oct. 18: at Rangely Oct. 21: vs. Moffat County Oct. 25: vs. West Grand Oct. 26: vs. Meeker

Vail Mountain 3, Soroco 0

SO 21 22 25 — 0

VM 25 25 27 — 3

