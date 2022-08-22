Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek announce opening dates for 2022-23 season, to limit sales on lift tickets

Vail Mountain and Beaver Creek announced opening dates for the winter 2022-23 season on Monday, according to a release from Vail Resorts.

Vail Mountain is scheduled to open on the same day as Breckenridge, Nov. 11. Beaver Creek and Crested Butte are slated to open Nov. 23.

While all opening dates are weather-dependent, Keystone is watching the skies for the earliest-possible opening.

“Keystone will open as soon as weather and conditions permit in October,” the release states, mentioning the improvements in snowmaking technology the resort has acquired in recent years. In 2021, the resort opened with 40 acres of terrain on Oct. 22.

Lift additions and improvements for Vail

This year, Vail will be operating the new Sun Down Lift (No. 17), a high-speed four-person chair that will connect skiers from the bottom of Sun Down Bowl to Wildwood. The new lift will be in the bowl adjacent to where the Sun Up Express Lift (No. 9) operates. The number of the new lift also pays homage to the former Sun Up Lift , which was also No. 17 before it was replaced by the Sun Up Express Lift in 2016.

The lift in Vail’s Game Creek Bowl will also be upgraded to a new high-speed six-person lift, which will increase capacity by nearly 50%, according to the release.

Investing in a better guest experience

Along with announcing a $300 million investment in the guest experience, Vail Resorts will not require face coverings, vaccines or dining reservations this coming season across its resorts, and “guests can expect more normal indoor operations this season,” according to the release.

“With safety as its top priority, the company will continue to monitor the changing dynamics of the pandemic, but at this time does not plan to have any of these measures in place. Employees will continue to complete daily health screenings and resorts will still apply enhanced cleaning practices,” the release states.

As pandemic-related restrictions lessen, Vail Resorts also announced a heightened effort to mitigate crowding on the mountain. Lift ticket sales will be limited every day, across every resort, during the 2022-23 season in “order to preserve the guest experience at each resort,” according to the release.

“Availability of lift tickets will be visible on resort websites in the coming weeks. If tickets are sold out online, guests will not be able to purchase them at ticket windows. Passes, including Epic Day Passes, and Pass Holder benefit tickets will not be limited. There is also no impact to guests who enroll in ski and ride school lessons that include lift access, or to employee and dependent pass access.”

The company suggests that guests planning to visit this winter purchase their lift access in advance.

“Our team is excited for the snow to start falling and to welcome guests back to ski and ride at our resorts this season,” said Bill Rock, senior vice president of the mountain division of Vail Resorts.

Epic Pass products, including regional passes and day passes, are available now on EpicPass.com . Prices go up Sept 6.