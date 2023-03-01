Vaccine Bus returns to Routt County
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Vaccine Bus is returning to Routt County to provide free flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.
No ID or insurance is required to receive a vaccine. However, people should bring their CDC vaccination card for followup doses. Registration is recommended, but no required.
The bus will be in Hayden from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 3, at the Routt County Fairgrounds at 398 S. Polar St. Then, it will be in Steamboat from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5, at the Stockbridge Transit Center, 1505 Lincoln Ave.
