V7 Alt Cattle Company Joins Membership of American Angus Association
The V7 Alt Cattle Company in Hayden has joined the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Missouri.
The American Angus Association boasts having more than 25,000 active adult and junior members and being the largest beef-breed association in the world. The association says its computerized records include detailed information on over 19 million registered Angus.
According to the association, it records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop selection tools for its members.
The programs and services of the Association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — strive to help members advance the beef cattle business by allowing them to select the best animals.
