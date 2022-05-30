USPS needs to relocate the Yampa Post Office

The Yampa Post Office is currently located at 261 Moffat Ave. in the center of town but the Postal Service needs to find a new location.

Dylan Anderson/Steamboat Pilot & Today

The U.S. Postal Service is losing its hold on the post office in Yampa, forcing the agency to look for another location within the town of just under 350 people.

The Yampa Post Office is currently located at 261 Moffat Ave. in the center of town, but James Boxrud, a spokesperson for USPS based on the Front Range, said the owner of the building no longer wishes to rent to the Postal Service.

“The person that owns the building doesn’t want to lease to us anymore,” Boxrud said. “Everybody realizes that your property in Colorado is worth so much more right now, so that’s my guess.”

Boxrud said the Postal Service prefers to lease spaces and is willing to pay market rate. The ideal solution would be to find another building within Yampa that would fit the needs for a post office. Boxrud said that would be a space about 950 square feet with parking that could meet Americans with Disabilities Act requirements.

A notice will be posted at the post office announcing its need to be relocated. Service will continue at the current location until a new spot is found.

“We put that out to everybody in the town and then our hope is somebody else will say, ‘Oh, I’ll do that,’ because it can be a moneymaker,” Boxrud said. “The Postal Service usually pays whatever the going rate is.”

Finding another lease is the preferred option, but Boxrud said there have been times when the agency will purchase property and build a post office, though he made no indication that would happen in Yampa. One example he gave was in Crested Butte, where the community has simply outgrown the current location.

“So many people realize they can work remotely now and they are moving to these mountain communities,” Boxrud said. “We’re just in the starting phases in Crested Butte, and in that case it looks like we’ll probably have to buy property and build it ourselves.”

While Yampa is quite a different town than Crested Butte, Town Clerk Sheila Symons said the post office, which sits on Yampa’s main street adjacent to the site of the former Royal Hotel, still serves as a place to stop, talk and catch up.

“It’s devastating to think about if they can’t keep it around here,” Symons said. “It’s where we get our mail, they know all of our names. … They just take such good care of us so I hope they can figure it out.”

The Postal Service is set to meet with Yampa’s Town Council about relocating the office on Wednesday, June 1.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.