USA Nordic Sport names new Chief Executive Officer
USA Nordic Sport named Adam Provost as its new Chief Executive Officer, according to a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
“I look forward to working with this amazing community of clubs and coaches in both ski jumping and Nordic combined as we train and develop our current and next generation of athletes,” Provost said in the release.
Provost previously held roles as the managing director and vice president of strategy, revenue and partnerships with various football organizations.
He also held positions with Major League Baseball’s Tampa Bay Rays, the University of Kansas and the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Provost will officially start his new role on Monday, Aug. 8.
