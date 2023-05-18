USA Nordic Sport announces 2023-24 Nordic National Team nominations

USA Nordic Sport nominated 31 athletes to its 2023-24 National and Junior National Nordic Combined and Ski Jumping Teams and 10 of those athletes hail from Steamboat Springs.

Returning to the Men’s National Nordic Combined Team will be Grant Andrews and Niklas Malacinski.

Andrews competed in two World Cup events over the winter, with a season-high finish of 38th in Germany in February. Malacinski put together a strong 2022-23 season, closing it out with his best individual World Cup finish of the year at 26th in Lahti, Finland.

Joining the men will be Alexa Brabec and Annika Malacinski on the women’s national team. Brabec strung together a solid winter campaign, including a season-best 24th at a World Cup in Estonia in January. Annika Malacinski took three individual top-20 finishes in Nordic combined World Cup events, closing the year in 20th at an event in Norway.

Decker Dean and Erik Belshaw return to the ski jumps for the men’s national team in 2023-24. Dean is coming off a strong winter season, including two top-30 World Cup finishes. Belshaw also posted solid results, placing 26th on the HS138 during the World Championships in Slovenia.

Annika Belshaw will join her brother representing team USA on the women’s national ski jump team. Annika Belshaw placed in the top-30 nine times in World Cup events this season and finished 26th to close out the season in Norway.

At 15 years old, Eva Minotto was nominated for the Women’s Nordic Combined Junior National Team alongside just one other female athlete.

Steamboat’s Arthur Tirone and Jason Colby will make up two-fifths of the Men’s Ski Jumping Junior National Team.