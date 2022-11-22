US Highway 40 closed in both directions on Rabbit Ears Pass

U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass closed in both directions shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, due to a crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The road is closed between Forest Road 296 and Routt County Road 20. Travelers should expect delays.

Shortly after 4:45 p.m., Routt County responders were called to an accident near mile marker 141, according to scanner traffic.