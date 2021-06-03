US 40 west sidewalk project runs through mid-October





Walking and biking along U.S. Highway 40 in west Steamboat Springs will become easier and safer when new sidewalks and infrastructure improvements are installed between Indian Trails and Loggers Lane over the coming months.

“The project sets the edge for the future four lane highway cross section in this area, Ben Beall said in a news release. “In addition, pedestrians coming from Pioneer Village, Sunlight and Copper Mountain Estates will now have a convenient and safe way to walk along the highway to access the signal and crosswalk across U.S. 40 to the Core Trail and Community Center. Connections to the two transit stops along U.S. 40 in this vicinity will also be improved.”

The project will install an eight-foot sidewalk along the southeast side of U.S. 40 running from the Community Center to Loggers Lane and on the north side of US40 from Indian Trails to Conestoga Circle. In addition to the sidewalks, project work includes utility relocation, water main installation, storm sewer improvements and access modifications to adjacent buildings.

Business access within the construction zone will remain open through the entirety of the project. Two-way traffic should be maintained along U.S. 40 with most of the work performed with shoulder closures and occasional one-lane shifts in traffic. If a lane closure is necessary, motorists are asked to use available lanes all the way to the merge point.

Duckels Construction was awarded the project contract, which got underway this week and is anticipated to run through Oct. 15. Total project cost, including design, property acquisition and construction, is approximately $2 million. A grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation is partially funding the project.