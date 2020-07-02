US 40 to transition to 4 full lanes from West Steamboat into downtown after project

A CDOT project will widen the eastbound lane from Curve Court to Dream Island Plaza into two lanes.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A road resurfacing project by the Colorado Department of Transportation will add a new fourth lane to U.S. Highway 40 as it proceeds into downtown Steamboat Springs from the west end of town.

The project is scheduled to begin this summer, according to Jon Snyder, public works director for the city of Steamboat. After a chip sealing project on U.S. 40 west of downtown is completed, CDOT crews will restripe the highway so there are two continuous eastbound through-lanes into downtown, Snyder said.

Currently there are two lanes on U.S. 40 that head into downtown between Lagoon Court and Curve Court, then it merges into one lane from Curve Court to Dream Island Plaza. At Dream Island Plaza it then widens back to two lanes.

“The reason for this is because CDOT was able to widen a portion of the highway between Lagoon Court and Curve Court back in 2017 when they rebuilt the U.S. 40/Elk River Road intersection,” Snyder said. “Now that they’re resurfacing the rest of the highway, they’re able to restripe it.”

The current single westbound lane after Dream Island Plaza will remain the same.

Snyder said the latest information from CDOT is they plan to have the project completed by the start of the new school year in August.

