UPDATED: US 40 reopens east of Steamboat Springs

9:50 p.m.: U.S. Highway 40 reopened in both directions shortly after 9:30 p.m. between Steamboat Springs and Kremmling following an extended closure Friday, March 31.

7:20 p.m.: Highway 40 reopened between Kremmling and Colorado Highway 134, allowing travelers to utilize Gore Pass.

Original story: According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 40 has been closed from three miles east of Steamboat Springs to Kremmling due to safety concerns.

There was no time table for reopening the highway at 4 p.m.

For the most updated road closure information, go to CoTrip.org .