US 40 closed over Rabbit Ears pass due to weather
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 40 has been closed from three miles east of Steamboat Springs to Kremmling due to safety concerns.
There was no time table for reopening the highway at 4 p.m. Friday, March 31. Drivers should expect delays. For up to date road closure information, go to CoTrip.org.
