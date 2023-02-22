US 40 closed east of Steamboat Springs
U.S. Highway 40 is closed from the base of Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling as of 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The closure extends from mile marker 139 in Steamboat Springs, to mile marker 184 in Kremmling due to safety concerns.
Highway 40 is also closed west of Maybell, as is Colorado Highway 318 due to adverse weather.
Visit CoTrip.org for updates.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.