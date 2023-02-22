US 40 closed east of Steamboat Springs

U.S. Highway 40 is closed from the base of Rabbit Ears Pass to Kremmling as of 2:32 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The closure extends from mile marker 139 in Steamboat Springs, to mile marker 184 in Kremmling due to safety concerns.

Highway 40 is also closed west of Maybell, as is Colorado Highway 318 due to adverse weather.

Visit CoTrip.org for updates.