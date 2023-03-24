US 40 reopens east of Steamboat Springs following vehicle recovery
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 5:10 p.m.
U.S. Highway 40 has reopened to traffic in both directions.
As of 3 p.m. Friday, March 24, Highway 40 was closed east of Steamboat Springs around mile marker 140 near the base of Rabbit Ears Pass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The road was closed for a vehicle recovery.
For the most updated information on road closures, visit CoTrip.org.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.