US Highway 40 closed east of Steamboat for vehicle recovery

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 40 over Rabbit Ears Pass has been closed while crews work to recover a vehicle.

The closure was announced at 11:52 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, and stretches between Kemry Lane and Howard Colburn, about three miles east of Steamboat Springs, to about to 23 miles east of Steamboat. Drivers should expect delays and slower speeds are advised when the route reopens.

Additionally, U.S. Highway 40 west of Craig remains closed due to weather-related safety concerns. The highway west of Craig was closed up to the Utah border on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

For up to date information about road closures, go to CoTrip.org .