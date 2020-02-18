Upset about snow piles: The Record for Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

8:37 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

1:22 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a complaint from a resident who got upset about city plows piling snow around their home in the 10 block of Valverdant Circle. Police advised the resident that everyone is dealing with the large amounts of snow.

3:38 p.m. Police received a complaint regarding a potential planning issue over a renovation project in the 100 block of Sixth Street. They are continuing to investigate the situation.

3:55 p.m. Police were called about an ongoing issue between neighbors regarding a dog that is often off-leash and disturbing a resident in the 500 block of Pamela Lane.

4:55 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 150 along U.S. Highway 40.

5 p.m. Police were called about a boy who was bitten by his family’s dog at a gas station in the 900 block of Weiss Drive. The boy was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injury.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

7:55 p.m. Steamboat firefighters received a report of an elevator emergency at a condominium complex in the 1900 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

8:32 p.m. Deputies received a fireworks complaint from the 300 block of Lincoln Street in Yampa.

Total incidents: 63

Steamboat officers had 35 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

